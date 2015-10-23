Oct 23 Gjensidige :
* Gjensidige Q3 pretax profit NOK 951.7 million (Reuters
poll NOK 849 million) vs NOK 1.34 bln in same period last year
* Gjensidige Q3 combined ratio 80.1 percent (Reuters poll
85.9 percent) vs 85.5 pct in same quarter last year
* "We are increasingly confident of delivering solid
earnings and dividend growth over time, and strong underwriting
profitability is expected to offset a more challenging
environment for investment returns going forward," says CEO
Helge Leiro Baastad
* Keeps financial targets towards 2018 of 15 pct return on
equity, combined ratio of 90-93 pct, 15 pct cost ratio and a
dividend pay-out ratio of more than 70 pct
* Says the annual combined ratio is expected to be in
thelower end of the target corridor of 90-93
