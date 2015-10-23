BRIEF-The Ensign Group acquires Home Health Operations in Seattle, Washington
* The Ensign Group acquires Home Health Operations in Seattle, Washington
Oct 23 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Announces that European Commission maintained isavuconazole's orphan drug status
* Says isavuconazole will benefit from ten years of market exclusivity associated with orphan medicinal product status in European Union
CHICAGO, May 11 Democratic lawmakers in Illinois on Thursday said they have placed on hold a bill that expands state-funded coverage of abortions for low-income residents and state employees but faces a likely veto from the state's Republican governor.