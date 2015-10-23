Oct 23 Haldex AB

* Says Q3 net sales SEK 1,189 million (1,123)

* Says Q3 operating income, excluding one-off items, amounted to SEK 116 million (113)

* Reuters poll: Haldex Q3 adjusted EBIT was seen at 133 million SEK, net sales 1.28 billion SEK

* Says 2016 is looking promising in Europe with an increase in order intake, while North America will see a decline from its record-breaking year in 2015.

* Says 2016 will be a year with above-average volumes in North America.

* Says the positive trend will continue in India, but we expect no significant improvement in Brazil, Russia and China in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)