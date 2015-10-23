Oct 23 TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc :
* Criminal investigation was launched by Metropolitan police
cyber crime unit on Oct. 22, 2015 following significant and
sustained cyberattack on company's website
* Investigation is ongoing, but unfortunately there is a
chance that some data has been compromised
* Chance data such as names, addresses, date of birth, phone
numbers, email addresses, TalkTalk account information, credit
card details and/or bank details compromised
* Continuing to work with leading cyber crime specialists,
metropolitan police to establish what happened, extent of any
information accessed
