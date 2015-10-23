BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
Oct 23 Dustin Group AB :
* Dustin signs Nordic partnership agreement with De Lage Landen Finans AB (DLL) and simultaneously divests lease portfolio to DLL
* Transaction is scheduled to be finalised on Nov. 2 2015
* Frontier Communications- Chris Levendos, former head of network deployment & operations organization at Google Fiber, will join co as EVP, field operations