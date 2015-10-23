BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
Oct 23 Equinix Inc
* Equinix, inc. ("equinix") confirms that european commission has entered into a period of market testing based upon commitments proposed by equinix and telecity group plc ("telecity"
* These commitments have been proposed with a view to obtaining eu commission phase 1 clearance of previously announced offer by equinix for telecity ( "offer")
* As a result of this development, european commission's phase i review timetable is automatically extended by 10 working days to 13 november 2015
* Although there can be no assurances, this would allow offer to close in line with previously communicated guidance of h1 2016
* Corporate Office Properties Trust says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share of beneficial interest for Q2 of 2017