BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
Oct 23 Evolution Gaming Group publ AB :
* Q3 revenues increased by 57 pct to 19.5 million euros versus 12.4 million euros yr ago
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA increased by 60 pct to 7.8 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago, corresponding to a margin of 40 pct versus 39 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Frontier Communications- Chris Levendos, former head of network deployment & operations organization at Google Fiber, will join co as EVP, field operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: