Oct 23 MSC Group AB :

* Acquires Racasse AB

* Purchase price amounts to 8,100,000 Swedish crowns ($959,351.90)

* Carries out a non-cash issue

* Purchase price is paid through 3,200,000 newly issued B shares via a non-cash issue in MSC, 2,000,000 crowns in cash and by seller issuing a promissory note of 500,000 crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4432 Swedish crowns)