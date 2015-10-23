BRIEF-Indra Q1 EBITDA up 10 pct at 48 million euros YoY
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 23 Alma Media Oyj :
* Q3 EBITDA 10.8 million euros ($11.99 million) versus 9.9 million euros year ago
* Q3 revenue 68.0 million euros versus 70.5 million euros year ago
* Expects its revenue to decrease in 2015
* Expects its revenue to decrease in 2015

* Sees 2015 operating profit excluding non-recurring items to remain unchanged or decrease from 2014 level
($1 = 0.9005 euros)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp has named former Fox executive Anthony Vinciquerra the new chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Vinciquerra's appointment is effective June 1. He replaces Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he would step down in the spring. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)