BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
Oct 23 Corem Property Group AB :
* Q3 revenue 149 million Swedish crowns ($17.6 million) versus 157 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit from property management 40 million crowns versus 55 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4454 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Corporate Office Properties Trust says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share of beneficial interest for Q2 of 2017