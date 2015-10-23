BRIEF-The Ensign Group acquires Home Health Operations in Seattle, Washington
* The Ensign Group acquires Home Health Operations in Seattle, Washington
Oct 23 Zeltia SA :
* It is expected that the share swap of Zeltia's shares for Pharmamar's share will be carried out after the last trading day of Zeltia's shares on the Spanish stock exchanges on Oct. 30
* Says Pharmamar shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the Spanish stock exchanges on Nov. 2 after share swap Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The Ensign Group acquires Home Health Operations in Seattle, Washington
CHICAGO, May 11 Democratic lawmakers in Illinois on Thursday said they have placed on hold a bill that expands state-funded coverage of abortions for low-income residents and state employees but faces a likely veto from the state's Republican governor.