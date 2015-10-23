Oct 23 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab

* The new loan will be effective upon maturity of the current loan and amounts to SEK 94.4 million and is due for payment on December 30, 2016.

* The interest rate for the period January 1, 2016 to December 30, 2016 is set to 8.5% with an option for Nexttobe to renegotiate the interest rate.

* The current loan from Nexttobe amounts to 87 million Swedish crowns ($10 million) plus accrued interest of SEK 7.4 million when due for payment on December 30, 2015.

* Nexttobe is Oasmia's second largest owner with approximatively 20% of the shares in the company.