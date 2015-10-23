BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
Oct 23 SBC Sveriges Bostadsrattscentrum AB :
* Q3 revenue 89 million Swedish crowns ($10.56 million) versus 60 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 11 million crowns versus 17 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4318 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
* Corporate Office Properties Trust says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share of beneficial interest for Q2 of 2017