BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
Oct 23 Catena AB :
* Revised consideration in the tender offer to the shareholders of Tribona
* For each 8 existing shares in Tribona offers 3 new shares in Catena
* Offer value is unchanged of 45 Swedish crowns ($5.33) per share
* Offers payment alternative - cash consideration of 42 crowns per share in Tribona
* Shareholders of Tribona who own fewer than 8 shares and are unable to accept replacement option, as compensation are offered a cash consideration of 45 crowns per share in Tribona
* Offer still values Tribona at about 2.13 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4455 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Corporate Office Properties Trust says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share of beneficial interest for Q2 of 2017