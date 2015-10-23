Oct 23 Bilia

* Q3 net turnover amounted to SEK 4,597 m (4,299).

* Q3 operating profit excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 154 m (124).

* Says order backlog of new cars increased during quarter and was nearly 2,000 cars higher compared with last year.

* Says we believe that demand for cars and service during q4 of 2015 will be on a par with same quarter last year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Violette Goarant)