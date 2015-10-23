BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
Oct 23 Smarteq Publ AB :
* Q3 operating profit 2.4 million Swedish crowns ($285,000) versus 2.2 million crowns year ago
* Q3 revenue 25.7 million crowns versus 21.6 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.4318 Swedish crowns)
* Frontier Communications- Chris Levendos, former head of network deployment & operations organization at Google Fiber, will join co as EVP, field operations