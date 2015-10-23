BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds
Oct 23 Oscar Properties Holding AB :
* Q3 operating profit 106.5 million Swedish crowns ($12.6 million) versus 27.4 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit after tax 92.2 million crowns versus 31.1 million crowns year ago
* Corporate Office Properties Trust says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share of beneficial interest for Q2 of 2017