BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
Oct 23 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
Ericsson CEO says long term, underlying demand for 4G in China is still there and will continue
Frontier Communications- Chris Levendos, former head of network deployment & operations organization at Google Fiber, will join co as EVP, field operations