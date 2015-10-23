Oct 23 Mondo Tv SpA :

* Executes new license agreement with Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited (Turner) for broadcasting of series "Sissi, the young empress" on Boing in France

* The license provides for the right of TV diffusion for four years on the TV channels and additional services (web and further digital platforms) operated by Turner in France

