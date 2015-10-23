BRIEF-Darling Ingredients Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Oct 23 Mondo Tv SpA :
* Executes new license agreement with Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited (Turner) for broadcasting of series "Sissi, the young empress" on Boing in France
* The license provides for the right of TV diffusion for four years on the TV channels and additional services (web and further digital platforms) operated by Turner in France
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Wynn Resorts announces initial settlement of tender offer and completion of private offering of Wynn Las Vegas 5.25% senior notes due 2027