BRIEF-Darling Ingredients Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Oct 23 Basic Net SpA :
* Reports 9-month net profit of 14.3 million euros ($15.89 million) versus 10.8 million euros a year ago
* 9-month licensee aggregate sales of 405.6 million euros versus 355.4 million euros a year ago
* Board appoints Gianni Crespi non executive vice chairman
($1 = 0.8999 euros)
* Wynn Resorts announces initial settlement of tender offer and completion of private offering of Wynn Las Vegas 5.25% senior notes due 2027