UPDATE 2-Air Canada to launch own loyalty program in 2020
May 11 Air Canada said it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing the current program, Aeroplan, sending its shares to their highest in nearly 10 years.
Oct 23 BD Multi Media SA :
* H1 revenue 4.1 million euros ($4.6 million) versus 5.6 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 559,000 euros versus profit of 137,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Air Canada said it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing the current program, Aeroplan, sending its shares to their highest in nearly 10 years.
* Smart Global Holdings Inc sees IPO of 5.3 million of its ordinary shares priced between $13.00 and $15.00 per ordinary share - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: