BRIEF-Westaim Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Says book value per share was $2.23 (c$2.97) at March 31, 2017, compared to $2.21 (c$2.97) at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Electra Private Equity Plc :
* Intends to exercise mandatory conversion option in its 5 pct subordinated convertible bonds due 2017
* Exercise of such option will automatically and mandatorily convert all of outstanding bonds into new ordinary shares of Electra
* Expects to deliver notice to bond holders on or around 2 Nov to confirm exercise of option, mandatory conversion of bonds expected to occur on 29 Dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says book value per share was $2.23 (c$2.97) at March 31, 2017, compared to $2.21 (c$2.97) at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HFF secures $100 million refinancing for retail power center in North Bergen, New Jersey