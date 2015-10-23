BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies reports Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Sogefi SpA :
* Reports 9-month net profit of 7.4 million euros ($8.17 million) versus loss of 5.8 million euros a year ago
* 9-month revenue of 1.13 billion euros versus 1.01 billion euros a year ago
* Sees positive trend to continue in North America, Europe, Cina, and India while market conditions in South America are still difficult
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9054 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Nordstrom Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly same-store sales as fewer people visited the apparel retailer's stores in the United States, sending its shares down 3.7 percent after the bell.