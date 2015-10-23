Oct 23 Tui Ag
* Reduction in equity participation and additional funding
in tui russia & cis joint venture
* Entered into arrangements to reduce its equity
participation in tui russia & cis, its joint venture with
severgroup, from 49% to 25%
* At same time, severgroup will increase their equity
participation to 75%
* Tui group will provide new equity investment of net $3.0m
(eur 2.7m)
* Given ongoing challenging trading environment for tour
operators located in russian and ukrainian source markets these
arrangements are prudent as we enter into off-peak winter
period.
