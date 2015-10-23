BRIEF-Digiliti Money Group Q1 revenue rose 73 percent to $2.5 million
* Q1 revenue rose 73 percent to $2.5 million
Oct 23 Zeltia SA :
* Pharma Mar SA, Zeltia's unit, says Janssen Biotech Inc has received from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) marketing authorization in the United States for Yondelis (trabectedin) treatment in soft tissue sarcoma
* Staar Surgical Co files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing