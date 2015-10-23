BRIEF-Talend qtrly net loss per share - basic diluted $0.26
* Fy net loss is expected to be in range of $34.4 million to $32.4 million
Oct 23 Audio Visual Enterprises SA :
* Says acquires 51 pct shares of SAMARAS ANONYMI ETERIA for 350,000 euro ($385,735.00)
* Through the acquisition expands its activities in a new area, marketing graphic materials
* Through the acquisition expands its activities in a new area, marketing graphic materials
* Point72 Asset Management's Steven Cohen reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Pandora Media Inc as of May 10 - SEC filing