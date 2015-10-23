Oct 23 Audio Visual Enterprises SA :

* Says acquires 51 pct shares of SAMARAS ANONYMI ETERIA for 350,000 euro ($385,735.00)

* Through the acquisition expands its activities in a new area, marketing graphic materials

Source text: bit.ly/1R1b353 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Apostolos Kalantzis)