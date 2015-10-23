BRIEF-Ames National appoints CEO Thomas Pohlman as chairman of board
On May 10, 2017, co appointed Thomas H. Pohlman, chief executive officer, as chairman of board
Oct 23 Affine RE SA :
* Aviva Investors Real Estate France buys a second logistics platform near Troyes from Affine
Aviva Investors Real Estate France buys a second logistics platform near Troyes from Affine
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could be forced to retain earnings to stabilize their operations and maintain investor confidence, the head of the U.S. agency regulating the mortgage firms said on Thursday.