Oct 26 Telenor Asa

* Digi q3 ebitda nok 1.51 billion (reuters poll nok 1.65 billion)

* Digi q3 revenues nok 3.39 billion (reuters poll nok 3.65 billion)

* During the quarter, the total number of subscriptions at Digi decreased by 139,000 to 11.676 million

* Says Digi's 2015 guidance is maintained