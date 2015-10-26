BRIEF-Aimia qtrly EPS C$0.04
* Aimia reports first quarter 2017 results and updates on status of discussions with Air Canada
Oct 26 Suominen Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 114.9 million euros ($126.8 million) versus 103.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit 9.8 million euros versus 8.4 million euros year ago
* Expects that for full year 2015, operating profit from continuing operations excluding non-recurring items will improve markedly from year 2014
* For net sales, Suominen repeats its previous estimate
* Previously estimated that 2015 operating profit excluding non-recurring items from continuing operations would improve from year 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aimia reports first quarter 2017 results and updates on status of discussions with Air Canada
* STMicroelectronics CFO says expects to meet or exceed long-promised 10 percent operating margin target in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard)