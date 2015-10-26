Oct 26 Suominen Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 114.9 million euros ($126.8 million) versus 103.3 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 9.8 million euros versus 8.4 million euros year ago

* Expects that for full year 2015, operating profit from continuing operations excluding non-recurring items will improve markedly from year 2014

* For net sales, Suominen repeats its previous estimate

* Previously estimated that 2015 operating profit excluding non-recurring items from continuing operations would improve from year 2014

