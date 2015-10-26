Oct 26 Itera ASA :

* Vistin Pharma has signed a contract with Itera regarding operational services

* The agreement has a duration of 3 years and an stimated value of 11 million Norwegian crowns ($1.3 million)

* Contract involves a reinforcement of our position in health sector, where Itera is a supplier to both hospitals, pharmacies and pharmaceutical businesses Source text for Eikon:

