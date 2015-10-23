BRIEF-Technical Communications qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three and six months ended April 1, 2017
Oct 23 Hawe SA :
* Glob Investment Sp. z o.o. lowers its stake in company to 0.64 percent from 6.34 percent via sale of 6,154,507 shares of Hawe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three and six months ended April 1, 2017
* Finjan provides shareholder update for its record first quarter of 2017