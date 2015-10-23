Oct 23 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :

* Closes share repurchase program approved by the board on May 6 and buys back 15.2 million shares or 4.16 percent of share capital for 170.0 million euros ($189.3 million) Source text for Eikon:

