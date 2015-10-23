BRIEF-Darling Ingredients Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Oct 23 Norway Royal Salmon :
* The Senja Disctrict court passed a sentence on October 19, 2015 in the criminal case against Nord Senja Laks AS
* Norway Royal Salmon ASA owns 66,67 % of the shares in Nord Senja Laks AS.
* Says Nord Senja Laks is sentenced to pay a fine of NOK 5 million and confiscation of nok 400,000
* Says Nord Senja Laks was not sentenced to loss of rights
* Says consequently, verdict has no effect on licenses held be nord senja laks as and future operations
* Says Nord Senja Laks as has not decided whether to appeal verdict Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Wynn Resorts announces initial settlement of tender offer and completion of private offering of Wynn Las Vegas 5.25% senior notes due 2027