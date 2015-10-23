BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies reports Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Aarhus Elite A/S :
* Keeps 2015/16 outlook unchanged
* Still expects FY result to be of between loss 2 million Danish crowns ($297,681.06) and profit 2 million crowns
Source text: bit.ly/1MWQoje
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7186 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Nordstrom Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly same-store sales as fewer people visited the apparel retailer's stores in the United States, sending its shares down 3.7 percent after the bell.