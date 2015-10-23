BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies reports Q1 loss per share $0.32
Qtrly loss per share $0.32
Oct 23 Bodegas Riojanas SA :
* 9-month net profit 583,000 euros ($647,130) versus 367,000 euros year ago
9-month revenue 8.9 million euros versus 7.8 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.9009 euros)
May 11 Nordstrom Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly same-store sales as fewer people visited the apparel retailer's stores in the United States, sending its shares down 3.7 percent after the bell.