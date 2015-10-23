Oct 23 Novartis AG

* Says receives positive CHMP opinion for cosentyx to treat ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis

* Cosentyx is now recommended for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis in adults who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients alone or in combination with methotrexate