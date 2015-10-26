(Corrects Oct 23 item to remove extraneous word "qtrly" from headline and bullet points)

Oct 23 Zenith Bank Plc :

* Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group net interest income of 161.4 billion naira versus 143.37 billion naira last year

* Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before minimum tax and income tax of 104.05 billion naira versus 86.82 billion naira last year Source : (bit.ly/1RrYLSZ) Further company coverage: