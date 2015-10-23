BRIEF-Chief Financial Officer W. Douglas Benn to retire from Cheesecake Factory
* Chief financial officer W. Douglas Benn to retire from the cheesecake factory incorporated
Oct 23 Synergy Group :
* Q3 sales of own products amounted to 2.5 million decaliters, down 12 pct versus year ago
* Says in Q3 the sales volume of imported products amounted to 97,900 decaliters, up 28 pct Source text - bit.ly/1NrvSWc
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18per share