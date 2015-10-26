BRIEF-Aimia qtrly EPS C$0.04
* Aimia reports first quarter 2017 results and updates on status of discussions with Air Canada
Oct 26 Memscap SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 3.0 million euros ($3.3 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit at 7 pct and net profit at 5 pct
* Q3 operating profit 0.2 million euros versus break-even level year ago
* Q3 net profit 0.2 million euros versus break-even level previous year
* Memscap financial performance over Q3 of 2015 confirmed growth of group`s profitability in line with previous quarters
* Memscap financial performance over Q3 of 2015 confirmed growth of group`s profitability in line with previous quarters
* STMicroelectronics CFO says expects to meet or exceed long-promised 10 percent operating margin target in second half of 2017