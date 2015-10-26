Oct 26 Memscap SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 3.0 million euros ($3.3 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit at 7 pct and net profit at 5 pct

* Q3 operating profit 0.2 million euros versus break-even level year ago

* Q3 net profit 0.2 million euros versus break-even level previous year

* Memscap financial performance over Q3 of 2015 confirmed growth of group`s profitability in line with previous quarters

