BRIEF-Aimia qtrly EPS C$0.04
* Aimia reports first quarter 2017 results and updates on status of discussions with Air Canada
Oct 26 Heliospectra publ AB :
* 9-month net sales 6.1 million Swedish crowns ($718,610.84) versus 2.5 million crowns year ago
* 9-month operating loss 22.4 million crowns versus loss 25.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
* 9-month operating loss 22.4 million crowns versus loss 25.4 million crowns year ago
* STMicroelectronics CFO says expects to meet or exceed long-promised 10 percent operating margin target in second half of 2017