Oct 26 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc IPO-GEOR.L:

* Announces indicative price range for its IPO

* Expected price range for offering has been set at between 215 pence to 315 pence per share

* Expects to raise gross primary proceeds of $100 million for group through issue of new shares

* Final pricing is expected to be announced on or around Nov. 6, with conditional dealings in shares beginning on London Stock Exchange on same day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)