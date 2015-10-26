Oct 26 Rightster Group Plc :

* Mark Lieberman (non-executive chairman) and CEO Patrick Walker to step down as part of orderly transition

* Niall Dore (CFO) will remain on board in their existing roles

* Says Ashley Mackenzie as proposed CEO, Robin Miller as proposed non-executive chairman, Richard Mansell as proposed COO