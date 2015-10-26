Oct 26 Coronation Fund Managers Ltd :

* Sees diluted HEPS for financial year ended Sept. 30 to be between 5 pct (543.0 cents) and 15 pct (485.9 cents) lower

* Total assets under management as at Sept. 30, 2015 are 610 billion rand