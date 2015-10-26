BRIEF-Bahrain's Takaful International Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 80,811 dinars versus 114,796 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2r43uUM) Further company coverage: )
Oct 26 Coronation Fund Managers Ltd :
* Sees diluted HEPS for financial year ended Sept. 30 to be between 5 pct (543.0 cents) and 15 pct (485.9 cents) lower
* Total assets under management as at Sept. 30, 2015 are 610 billion rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 80,811 dinars versus 114,796 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2r43uUM) Further company coverage: )
* Says both boards recommend acceptance of detailed voluntary public takeover offer by Bain Capital and Cinven