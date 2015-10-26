BRIEF-Cartera Industrial Rea CEO steps down
* SAYS CEO ANTONIO GONZÁLEZ-ADALID GARCÍA-ZOZAYA STEPS DOWN
Oct 26 Deutsche Bank AG:
* Proposed placing of ordinary shares in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc
* Integrated Diagnostics Group to sell up to about 5.3 mln shares in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings
* Deutsche Bank AG, acting through its London branch is sole bookrunner on the transaction
* Shares represent IDG's entire holding in the co and about 3.5 pct of the co's issued share capital
May 11 American International Group is planning to name Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.