BRIEF-Cartera Industrial Rea CEO steps down
* SAYS CEO ANTONIO GONZÁLEZ-ADALID GARCÍA-ZOZAYA STEPS DOWN Source text for Eikon:
Oct 26 United Capital Plc :
* 9-months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 4.09 billion naira versus 3.20 billion naira last year
* 9-month group pre-tax profit of 2.40 billion naira versus 2.03 billion naira last year
* 9-month group profit of 1.91 billion naira versus 1.69 billion naira last year Source: bit.ly/1H47Wn7 Further company coverage:
* SAYS CEO ANTONIO GONZÁLEZ-ADALID GARCÍA-ZOZAYA STEPS DOWN Source text for Eikon:
May 11 American International Group is planning to name Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.