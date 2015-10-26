Oct 26 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd

* Response to Electra Private Equity Plc

* Carefully considered claims of inaccuracy raised in Electra board's letter of 21 October 2015

* Directors' factual assertions in letter are directly contradictory to written record or to publicly available data.

* Latest misleading disclosure of Electra's gearing is evidence of board's lack of appropriate policies regarding financial disclosure

* Board's letter inadvertently confirms that Electra's ungeared portfolio performance is, in fact, "plodding"

* Hope that board will be open to reconsidering need for a review based on more accurate financial data.

* Asked to meet chairman and senior independent director, before letter was published. They have refused a meeting and sherborne has now released publicly following documents