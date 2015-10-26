Oct 26 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd
* Response to Electra Private Equity Plc
* Carefully considered claims of inaccuracy raised in
Electra board's letter of 21 October 2015
* Directors' factual assertions in letter are directly
contradictory to written record or to publicly available data.
* Latest misleading disclosure of Electra's gearing is
evidence of board's lack of appropriate policies regarding
financial disclosure
* Board's letter inadvertently confirms that Electra's
ungeared portfolio performance is, in fact, "plodding"
* Hope that board will be open to reconsidering need for a
review based on more accurate financial data.
* Asked to meet chairman and senior independent director,
before letter was published. They have refused a meeting and
sherborne has now released publicly following documents
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: