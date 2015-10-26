BRIEF-Adidas says several parties interested in ice hockey brand
* CEO says has several interested parties for ice hockey brand CCM, sale still in initial stages Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
Oct 26 Investeringsselskabet Af 1. September 2015 A/S :
* Changes name to Hellerup Consulting Group A/S
* Management will start work on strategy for future activities
* Expects work on strategy to lead to acquisition of one or more established companies Source text: bit.ly/206WlQ4
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO says has several interested parties for ice hockey brand CCM, sale still in initial stages Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 11 Henan Province Xixia Automobile Water Pump Co Ltd :