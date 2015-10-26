Oct 26 Exeotech Invest Publ AB :

* Goal is to reach 2016 net sales of about 26 million Swedish crowns ($3.07 million)

* Goal is to reach 2017 net sales of about 44 million crowns

* Expects positive operating cash flow in both 2016 and 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4798 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)