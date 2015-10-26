BRIEF-Nozha International Hospital Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 8.3 million versus EGP 8.5 million year ago
Oct 26 Exiqon A/S :
* Q3 revenue 38.4 million Danish crowns ($5.7 million) versus 34.8 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 3.1 million crowns versus 2.5 million crowns year ago
* Exiqon maintains its full year guidance of revenues of 155 million - 160 million crowns and EBITDA around 10 million crowns based on an average usd/dkk exchange rate of 6.50 crowns
* GROSS PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE OF ALMOST EUR 5.0 MILLION