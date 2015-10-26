ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits stable; new issues active
HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Asian credits were stable on Thursday in the absence of major events. New issues were active with three issuers marketing new US dollar notes.
Oct 26 Darty Plc
* Announces extension of PUSU deadline to 11 November 2015
* With consent of panel has extended PUSU deadline until 5.00 p.m. on 11 Nov 2015 in order to explore possibility of an improved offer from Groupe Fnac SA
* During this period board of Darty will also focus on ability to introduce a cash element into transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Asian credits were stable on Thursday in the absence of major events. New issues were active with three issuers marketing new US dollar notes.
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.73 billion versus EGP 1.29 billion year ago